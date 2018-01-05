Esta fotógrafa tiene el superpoder de transformar mujeres en espectaculares cuentos de hadas

Hay artistas capaces de contarnos historias con sólo mostrarnos una imagen, artistas cuya capacidad de ver a través de la lente de una cámara hacen que muchas veces parezca un don o un superpoder. Dentro de este campo podemos identificar dos grandes corrientes: los fotógrafos que captan momentos tal cual y nos los muestran en "crudo", y aquellos a quienes les gusta perfeccionar la escena y dotarla de elementos para aportarle un nuevo valor. Hoy hablaremos de los segundos.
Bella Kotak es una fotógrafa especializada en bellas artes ubicada en Oxford, Reino Unido. Su trabajo consiste en dar vida a cuentos de hadas dentro de retratos principalmente de mujeres, esto a través de un extenuante trabajo de edición donde los colores, las formas y la atmósfera juegan un papel primordial en cada una de sus fotografías.
Imágenes de ensueño impregnadas de magia
Para Bella, una sesión fotográfica no necesita un estudio ni iluminación especial, la modelo y la expresión de su rostro representan el 80% del trabajo, por ello se esmera en conseguir el retrato perfecto que sea capaz de transmitir sensaciones con sólo mirarlo.
Una vez teniendo la foto, lo siguiente es trabajar en la postproducción, donde se encarga de añadir o editar elementos que aporten valor a la escena. Aquí veremos como las fotos se centran en una gama de color y de ahí salen las ramificaciones que mezcla con la naturaleza y el vestuario de la modelo.
El resultado son asombrosos mundos de cuentos de hadas capaces de contarnos una historia, donde la magia que transmite los rostros de las mujeres son la ventana perfecta para sumergirnos en este mundo de fantasía creado especialmente para soñar e imaginar.
Según Bella, esta forma de fotografiar mezclada con la edición son una forma casi perfecta de arte, ya que mezcla la realidad con la fantasía. Su trabajo se ha hecho acreedor a varios reconocimientos y sus fotos han formado parte de diversas campañas de publicidad y catálogos de moda, donde la clave ha sido el éxito obtenido en redes sociales, lo que la ha llevado a poder vender sus fotos por medio de colecciones especiales.
Por si esto no fuera suficiente, Bella también se dedica a hacer tutoriales en vídeo donde nos muestra el proceso de edición que usa en sus fotografías. Y para los más interesados en su técnica, Bella también tiene disponibles los archivos PSD con todos los detalles de sus ediciones, por lo que podemos estudiar su trabajo minuciosamente y replicarlo si así lo deseamos.
A continuación les dejamos algunas de sus fotografías extraídas de su Instagram, el cual es una de esas cuentas obligatorias de aquellos interesados en la edición fotográfica con toques de fantasía.
Tomorrow is the big day I'm going to be speaking and teaching LIVE online at @creativelive The link to register is in my profile come join me, say hi over the chat rooms, and let me know where you're tuning in from I'd really appreciate all your friendly vibes to help calm my nerves . Model is the lovely @jodilakin who always manages to look so effortlessly magical in the wildflowers . Dress by @joflemingdesign Skin retouching by @solsticeretouch Using lights from @lumecube Rings from @hawkhouse
I want to think again of dangerous and noble things. I want to be light and frolicsome. I want to be improbable beautiful and afraid of nothing, as though I had wings. - Mary Oliver . Model is dear Scarlett Dress by @joflemingdesign Paper bird sculpture by @veronicas_birdnest Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch
The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along. - Rumi . I created this cape from foliage and dried flowers. It took an evening and a morning to come together and the final picture still takes my breath away. There's something addictive about creating and losing yourself in enchanted worlds
Eden. . When will we realise that we are a part of the earth When it hurts, we do and when it struggles so do we. Living in a digital age some people go their whole lives having never walked barefoot in tall grass or laying down among the flowers on a sun kissed summer's day. . Beauty exists all around us and once our eyes are open to it we can't unsee it. It can exist in a tailored garden or in a patch of wild flowers by the road side. I grew up in a land where we didn't have blossoms in March or golden coloured leaves in October. Living in England the beauty of unfurling life in March is a striking thing. Warm breezes carrying with it sweet scents of new life. With each image I want to share my love of life, spring, and nature with you . In this picture we collaborated with the lovely folks over at @lumecube taking our set up to another level of magic. . You can now buy prints of my work It's something that I've been considering for so so long and have only just found a platform, Printspace, that meets my needs and executes each picture to a quality I'm proud to offer to you - www.bellakotak.comPrints . I currently have 2 sizes available, the first is an open edition and the second, a limited edition of 300. Once sold that size will no longer be available. Certificate of authenticity included . Thank you for following my journey, for your lovely support, and kind words . Featuring @jodilakin Dress by @joflemingdesign Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch With assistance from @ttwophotography . Australia Workshop Dates - www.bellakotakphotography.comworkshops . My Photoshop Actions - www.fineartactions.com
Everybody has a secret world inside of them. I mean everybody. All of the people in the whole world, I mean everybody no matter how dull and boring they are on the outside. Inside them they've all got unimaginable, magnificent, wonderful, stupid, amazing worlds... Not just one world. Hundreds of them. Thousands, maybe. - Neil Gaiman . I often think about how much of my environment I take for granted. It's only when I share my world with another, a visiting friend, a child, you guys online, that I realise that there is beauty everywhere and just noticing it makes such a difference between a good and bad day. A positive life is choosing to chase the light rather than dark. . Model @joy_draiki Hair & Makeup Nadia Veenhof Cape @costureroreal Crown @pendulousthreadsuk Skin retouching @solsticeretouch
The dream of life . If you awaken from this illusion, and you understand that black implies white, self implies other, life implies death or shall I say, death implies life you can feel yourself. Not as a stranger in the world, not as something here on probation, not as something that has arrived here by fluke, but you can begin to feel your own existence as absolutely fundamental." - Alan Watts . This gift of life is beautiful and precious. We're so used to it we sometimes forget how fragile every moment is. A moment can separate chapters, good and bad. However through it all it comforts me to know that leaves will always unfurl, flowers will bloom, and every year the spring winds will blow away the cold chill of winter. . I'd love to know, what time of year do you feel most alive --- Model Scarlett Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch . My Photoshop Actions - www.fineartactions.com
Reflection. . Every woman should recognise the power within herself, we were born to be Queens after all. . whats the greatest lesson a woman should learn that since day one. shes already had everything she needs within herself. its the world that convinced her she did not. - @rupikaur_ . Never let anyone convince you that you are not enough. You are more than enough, you always were. . Featuring my lovely muse, Scarlett Headpiece and Top by @agnieszkaosipa Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch . Upcoming Australia Workshops - www.bellakotakphotography.comworkshops
Winter's Wildflower . BTS video now up Link in profile. . Blossoms have already started to appear in the UK. It may be January but seeing those little buds unfurling bravely in the frost lifts my heart. A quiet Spring in Winter. I love that . I've been trying to make the most of the winter days by forcing myself to wake up early. I never knew how much I would love the sight of a sunrise across a frost covered landscape. . The colours and light of these early mornings inspired this picture. I decided to use up my entire collection of flowers and foliage in my workspace to create a picture that captures a journey into a new year, into new adventures and stories. . A big Thank You to all the creatives who worked with me to bring this to life . Model @ella.rose.muse Filmmaker @richardwakefield Crown @monarquejewels Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch Drone Operator @walmswild . With Special Thanks to @phaseonephoto . My Photoshop Actions - www.fineartactions.com My Channel - www.youtube.comcbellakotak
Daughter of Spring II . New blog post and BTS video is now up www.bellakotakphotography.com . So pleased to share the final piece from my woodland photoshoot with @mariaamanda_official and @richardwakefield . The conditions of this day really pushed all of us past our limits and in a way I actually love this set even more for how we all pulled through, stayed happy and positive, and encouraged each other in the rain I hope you enjoy all the behind the scenes . My next video will be a Q&A So please feel free to drop any questions you have in the comments below and I'll answer them in a couple of days . Hope you're all having a lovely day . Model is @mariaamanda_official Dress and Headpiece by @agnieszkaosipa Hair flipping and BTS videographer @richardwakefield Skin Retouching by @solsticeretouch Camera used @phaseonephoto . My Photoshop Actions - www.fineartactions.com
What the earth gave me... . My love of photography and escapism was nurtured by nature, changing seasons, bright colours, and flowers. Always flowers. Delicate and beautiful, their soft petals hiding the strength within. . Thank you Scarlett for being my friend and muse this year, for allowing me to capture your strength, your gentleness, and your wise soul. Thank you @agnieszkaosipa for your beautiful designs. And big thanks to my mum, dad, and dear Pratik for helping me haul all these discarded wedding flowers back home and bring this image to life . What inspires you to create . Retouching by Bella and @solsticeretouch
The secret garden. . Sometimes since I've been in the garden I've looked up through the trees at the sky and I have had a strange feeling of being happy as if something was pushing and drawing in my chest and making me breathe fast. Magic is always pushing and drawing and making things out of nothing. Everything is made out of magic, leaves and trees, flowers and birds, badgers and foxes and squirrels and people. So it must be all around us. In this garden - in all the places. Frances Hodgson Burnett . One of my greatest achievements so far this year has to be being invited to teach a photography class on @creativelive Check out the class to see how I created and colour toned this image ) - www.creativelive.com . Behind the scenes blog post about my experience now up - www.bellakotakphotography.com . Model is @lex_lum @ TCM Models & Talent Dress by @joflemingdesign Hair & Makeup by Kristina Grohs Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch
A wild heart . Our truest life is when we are in dreams awake. Henry David Thoreau . Never forget that you are born of the stars and share the same matter as the brightest pearls in the deepest sea. We don't have enough time on earth to dull our light, for others or ourselves. Don't cheat the world of the person you were born to be. Find your passion, a way to express yourself, and get obsessed. After that, hold on tight for the path your heart leads you down . That's the greatest lesson that my dear Springtime, with it's swift fleeting nature, teaches me every year . Featuring my sweethearted muse, Scarlett Headpiece and Top by @agnieszkaosipa Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch . Upcoming Australia Workshops - www.bellakotakphotography.comworkshops . My Photoshop Actions - www.fineartactions.com
The dark before your dawn . Is there anything more comforting that being cradled in earth's floral embrace Spring, it's so wonderful to see you again dear friend. . Australia I am coming to visit you I will be teaching workshops in Melbourne and Sydney. Join me for two days of fairytale fashion styled by the talented @psiloveyoustylist. We are going all out . Check out the details & book your space here - www.bellakotakphotography.comworkshops . Featuring @jodilakin Dress by @joflemingdesign Rings by @hawkhouse Skin Retouching @solsticeretouch With assistance from @ttwophotography
You must give everything to make your life as beautiful as the dreams that dance in your imagination. - Roman Payne . Yesterday I turned another year younger I spent it with my love @solsticeretouch, making memories with new and old friends Surrounding myself with creatives energises me and today feels like a new start all over again I'm happy, hopeful, and motivated to work harder than ever What motivates and energises you
There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness in the proportion. - Edgar Allan Poe . I believe in the beauty of good, of kindness, and generous spirits. My love goes out to everyone affected in London today . Model @joy_draiki Hair & Makeup Nadia Veenhof Cape @costureroreal Crown @pendulousthreadsuk Skin retouching @solsticeretouch
Throwback to shooting against the most glorious flowering bush featuring @jodilakin and @joflemingdesign . I've been struggling a little lately with life and health. It's been affecting my creativity and holding me back from giving my all. This artistic block is something I'm trying to fight through. Not having an outlet for my frustrations is not fun not gonna lie I'm sharing this because if you're a creative struggling too then I want you to know you're not alone. Sending hugs from across the seas
If you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant, or weak, return to yourself, to who you are, here and now and when you get there, you will discover yourself, like a lotus flower in full bloom, even in a muddy pond, beautiful and strong. - Masaru Emoto . Featuring lovely @jodilakin & designs by dear @agnieszkaosipa
Los mejores comentarios: