Estas imágenes surrealistas nos harán mirar varias veces con tal de entender qué es lo que están viendo nuestros ojos

Hay gente a la que le gusta jugar con las percepciones, tratar de confundir a las personas para que se cree una batalla interna entre lo que ven sus ojos y lo que recibe su cerebro. Se trata de un juego complejo que pocos pueden hacer, pero cuando se logra, esa confusión raya en el terreno de la adicción.

Esto es precisamente lo que hace Monica Carvalho, una artista y fotógrafa alemana cuyo trabajo consiste en montajes surrealistas que mezclan momentos que no tienen relación aparente. Una especie de juego de imágenes que se mezclan entre sí para dar la percepción de algo completamente distinto, donde cada persona tiene su particular punto de vista.

"Fotomanipulaciones" para confundir cerebros

El trabajo de Monica consiste en tomar ella misma las fotografías, la mayoría de Berlín, y posteriormente encontrar similitudes y posibles conexiones entre paisajes y objetos, conexiones que van desde los colores y texturas hasta las formas.

Asimismo, suele jugar con los tamaños y las dimensiones de las cosas, creando así un escenario imposible que nace de objetos y momentos reales. Por lo anterior, sus montajes han causado cierto revuelo en redes sociales donde poco a poco empiezan a cobrar relevancia, ya que como algunos de sus seguidores mencionan: "son imágenes adictivas que tenemos que ver varias veces".

Por si esto no fuera suficiente, cada imagen lleva un título que también juega con las palabras y que en muchas ocasiones tampoco tienen relación con lo que se ve en el montaje, creando así mayor confusión que al final es parte del concepto general de la obra.

'A Fair Price' One of the things I like the most about creating photomontages is playing with the materiality of things. I love when something turns into something completely different in texture. For example here, the fabric of the dress becomes the water of the sea Well, actually that's not a dress because I have no dresses this long... I used a bed sheet Anyway I hope you like it The landscape picture was taken on a beautiful holiday to Crete #creativegrammer #streetframe #surreal #mofart #art #surreal #worldofartists #artofvisuals #creartmood #tacart #instaartexplorer #artspotted #weekly_feature #fatalframes #artdesires #arrtposts #ig_mood #srartwork #vsco #artistic_support #blvart #themysterypr0ject #pr0ject_uno #thegraphicspr0ject #capturedconcepts #enter_imagination #instagram #launchdsigns #picame #spacewheel #graphicroozane

Más información | mofart_photomontages

Temas
